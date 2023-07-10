BRS continues relentless attack on Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS leaders continued their tirade against on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

A day after Modi’s public meeting in Warangal, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Where is ECI, ED and IT when a Telangana BJP MLA is openly claiming that his party spent 100 Crore Rupees in a By-election? Will any notices be issued or enquiry conducted on BJP? Irony just died a million deaths after listening to Modi Ji speaking about corruption (sic).”

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations levelled by the Prime Minister against the BRS government, party MLC and State Rythu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday reminded Modi that “if his allegations were true, then all the investigations agencies were with the Central government”.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajeshwar Reddy said that Telangana people would not extend their support to the BJP. “The BJP won’t able to form the next government at the Centre either,” he said.When the Prime Minister came to Warangal, people expected him to sanction Central funds.

“But, the assurances like Bayyaram steel factory, tribal university and rail coach factory were unfulfilled by the Centre,” he said. “Modi confined himself to political criticism and nothing more,” the BRS MLC added.

He recalled that the people of Karnataka defeated the corrupt BJP government there. He alleged that the Centre was harassing the Opposition leaders and the non-BJP ruled States with the help of central agencies like ED, IT and CBI.

