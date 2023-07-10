BRS will ensure proper political representation for Brahmins: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Brahmins play a key role in the society, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the State government would take stern action against those insult or trouble the community.

Addressing a meeting of Brahmins — ‘Brahma Garjna’ here on Sunday, Kavitha said: “Brahmins are thinkers. Whether it is king or king maker, they play their role.The BRS leader said that the Brahmins also played significant role in separate Telangana movement.

She recalled that Brahmins from around 20 states attended when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated Vipra Hitha building here. “All those who attended the meeting said that they would exert pressure on their respective State governments to implement Brahmin welfare measures, which are being implemented in Telangana,” Kavitha said.

Lamenting that the role of Brahmins in politics has diminished in recent times, Kavitha said that the BRS would accord top priority to provide due representation to them.She explained how the State government’s schemes like Rs 10,000 for Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and others have benefited the community.

“So far, the State government gave Rs 2,242 crore to small temples. The government also gave Rs 1,200 core to Yadadri and Rs 500 crore to Kondagattu temples. The government also provided Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 five lakh to each for 1,600 temples in Hyderabad for celebrating Bonalu festival,” she said.

