Home States Telangana

BRS will ensure proper political representation for Brahmins: Kavitha

The BRS leader said that the Brahmins also played significant role in separate Telangana movement.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

K Kavitha

BRS MLC K Kavitha at the ‘Brahma Garjana’ meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Brahmins play a key role in the society, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the State government would take stern action against those insult or trouble the community.

Addressing a meeting of Brahmins — ‘Brahma Garjna’ here on Sunday, Kavitha said: “Brahmins are thinkers. Whether it is king or king maker, they play their role.The BRS leader said that the Brahmins also played significant role in separate Telangana movement.

She recalled that Brahmins from around 20 states attended when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated Vipra Hitha building here. “All those who attended the meeting said that they would exert pressure on their respective State governments to implement Brahmin welfare measures, which are being implemented in Telangana,” Kavitha said.

Lamenting that the role of Brahmins in politics has diminished in recent times, Kavitha said that the BRS would accord top priority to provide due representation to them.She explained how the State government’s schemes like Rs 10,000 for Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and others have benefited the community.

“So far, the State government gave Rs 2,242 crore to small temples. The government also gave Rs 1,200 core to Yadadri and Rs 500 crore to Kondagattu temples. The government also provided Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 five lakh to each for 1,600 temples in Hyderabad for celebrating Bonalu festival,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Kavitha BRS proper political representation for Brahmins
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp