Colony in Telangana's Karimnagar throbs with wildlife

Though the residents are wary of moving freely outside in the night, they are all the same happy about the presence of birds and reptiles.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Vidyaranayapuri colony in Karimnagar city has become a home to reptiles, mongoose and wild birds. The colony came to life with biodiversity in the early hours of Sunday as two peacocks were seen chasing a snake into a house. The owner of the house, A Krishna Chaitanya, who witnessed the spectacle, told TNIE how he was thrilled to see the wildlife having a free run of the colony located close to the railway station.

According to the residents, snakes make their appearance in all seasons and they call in snake-catchers to take the reptiles to a safe place. They never harm the snakes nor are they scared of the visitors. The sounds of birds like peacock, kingfisher and animals like squirrels are like music to the ears of the residents in the morning hours. They recall witnessing several times mongoose and snake locked in a fight.

M Malla Reddy, another resident, believes that the presence of a good number of trees and grass in Vidyaranyapur seems to attract birds and other wildlife.“We never disturb them though we are some times scared by the sight of snakes entering our homes,” says Krishna Chaitanya.Though the residents are wary of moving freely outside in the night, they are all the same happy about the presence of birds and reptiles.

