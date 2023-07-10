Hyderabad medico kills self by cutting his private part

Home States Telangana

The family members of Reddy told police that he had some mental health issues and in the past too he had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A MBBS second-year student took his life in Hyderabad on Sunday night, police said.

Dikshit Reddy (21) resorted to the extreme step at his house in Papireddy Nagar in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Reddy was found in a pool of blood by his family members on their return. As there was no response to the repeated knocks on the doors, the family members opened the window and found him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. The medical staff which rushed along with an ambulance found him dead.

Police said the youth cut his penis with a knife which led to the loss of blood and his death. His body was shifted for autopsy.

Reddy was a student of MBBS second-year at Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad. Hailing from a village in Warangal district, the youth’s parents had migrated to Hyderabad two decades ago.

The family members of Reddy told police that he had some mental health issues and in the past too he had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. He was said to be depressed over health problems.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

