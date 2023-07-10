Lite byte: Eatala mission fails!

Home States Telangana

Ruling BRS loves drought?

Drought-like situation just before Assembly elections will normally send jitters to any ruling party. As the farmers would be in a state of distress during drought it may erode the electoral fortunes of the the ruling party. Drought was also one of the reasons for former chief minister of undivided AP N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP biting the dust in 2004 elections.

Now, a drought-like situation is prevailing in the State a few months before Assembly elections. However, the ruling BRS, it seems, loves this situation. The government is operating around 35 motors of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and pumping water into SRSP. The ruling party is expecting that the farmers would appreciate KCR for constructing KLIS and providing water to agriculture.

Eatala mission fails!

BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender was assigned the task of convincing former minister A Chandrashekhar to give up his plans to join the Congress. Eatala met Chandrashekar on Sunday as part of his mission. However,to Eatala’s surprise, Chandrashekhar is learnt to have
reminded the former of the insult meted out to him during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar reportedly recalled how Eatala was given only two minutes to speak at the meeting and was repeated told to end his speech. Thus, the mission undertaken by the Huzurabad MLA ended in fiasco. The party has entrusted the task of smoothing the ruffled feathers
of dissident leaders to Eatala as he is also the chairman of the party’s joinings committee.

Soft-spoken Kishan goes for an image makeover?

The appointment of G Kishan Reddy, known for his soft-spoken nature and for cordial relations he maintains with all political leaders, as the BJP State president comes as a huge challenge not just for the saffron party but the man himself. Political observers as well as those who are close to him wonder whether he will be able match his predecessor Bandi Sanjay’s aggression in not just leading the State unit of the party but also taking on the BRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kishan Reddy, however, seems to have switched the gears and adopted an aggressive approach. If the attendees who were at the BJP corporators and district presidents meeting, held late on Saturday, to be believed, Kishan Reddy has “changed his tone” and appeared lot more serious and authoritative this time around. They say that he is already trying to shed his image of being a soft-spoken person. He knows that it is time for him to rise to the occasion and lead the party from the front.

Inputs: VV Balakrishna, Vivek Bhoomi

