‘Missing’ TPCC working presidents worry Congress

Several committees become non-functional as three out of five working presidents have not been visiting Gandhi Bhavan regularly

Published: 10th July 2023 09:18 AM

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a when time when the Congress is eagerly looking forward to the Assembly polls with renewed vigour, thanks to its electoral success in the neighbouring Karnataka, the Telangana unit of the grand old party is grappling with a major issue — working presidents missing in action.

Three out of the five TPCC working presidents remaining inactive has become a cause for worry for the party. Their absence is also affecting the functioning of some internal committees and different wings of the party in the election year.Previously, the TPCC used to have only one working president, in addition to the president. After the formation of the State, this number was increased to three.

In June 2021, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) further increased it to five, appointing former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, J Geeta Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud as working presidents. They were also entrusted with several responsibilities, including overseeing the functioning of party-affiliated wings.

However, the trio — Azharuddin, Jagga Reddy and Geeta Reddy, has not been visiting the party’s headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, barring a few occasions when some important events are held .
During the ongoing exercise initiated by the party to appoint mandal committee presidents, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had to give directions to a senior vice-president due to the absence of these working presidents.

Panels lying dormant

Speaking to TINE, a senior Congress leader, on the condition of anonymity, expressed concern over important committees laying dormant and these include campaign committee, election management committee, joinings committee and AICC programmes implementation committees.

“Although these leaders may be working at a personal level, these committees have almost become defunct. For instance, the campaign committee should have been expanded long ago, but to this day, no action has been taken. When you are up against parties like the BRS and the BJP, the energy and effort put in should be even greater,” he remarked.

“The electoral success in Karnataka has boosted the morale of the party leaders as well as the cadre. We should all remember that it is very important to keep the momentum going, for us to achieve similar success in Telangana too,” he added.

Efforts to reach out to Geeta Reddy, Jagga Reddy, Azharuddin, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre have yielded no response thus far.

