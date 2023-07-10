Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR offers bonam to Mahankali

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha offered a special puja seeking blessings of Goddess Mahankali.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM offers bonam to Mahankali

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple on the occasion of the Bonalu Festival at Secunderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda were among the prominent personalities who offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of Ashada Bonalu on Sunday.

The Ujjaini Bonalu was celebrated with pomp and gaiety as hundreds of devotees carrying bonam arrived at the temple early in the morning and stood in queue lines.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha offered a special puja seeking blessings of Goddess Mahankali. He presented a silk saree and bonam to the deity on behalf of the State government. 

After attending a meeting of BJP presidents of 11 States from the southern region in Hyderabad, Nadda visited the temple in the evening. Speaking to the media at the temple after offering prayers, he said, “I have sought the blessings of Maa Bhavani for rapid development of the people of Telangana and for the success of those working hard to make that happen. I’m sure that Maa Bhavani will bless us all.”

MLC Kavitha also paid a visit to the Ujjain Mahanalli temple and offered a golden bonam to the deity.

MLC K Kavitha offers a golden bonam to the deity at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad  A bonalu procession in progress | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakarana Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister. Women decorated Goddess Mahankali in their homes and carried Bonalu on their heads and participated in the festival with devotion.

Devotees not only from Hyderabad and Secunderabad but also from the surrounding areas attended the Mahankali temple in large numbers. Poturajus entertained devotees with their dances during the Ghatam procession.

Early in the day, the first bonam was offered by Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and his wife. After offering the bonam in the temple, they participated in special pujas performed for the deity. Union Tourism and Culture Minister and BJP State president Kishan Reddy along with his family visited the temple and offered bonam.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said with the blessings of the goddess the State will have good governance and administration in favour of the aspirations of the people of Telangana. He said that he had prayed for sufficient rains and prosperity for the Telangana people and the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Jagat Prakash Nadda Ujjaini Mahankali temple Ashada Bonalu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp