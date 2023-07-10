Telangana CM KCR offers bonam to Mahankali

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda were among the prominent personalities who offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of Ashada Bonalu on Sunday.

The Ujjaini Bonalu was celebrated with pomp and gaiety as hundreds of devotees carrying bonam arrived at the temple early in the morning and stood in queue lines.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha offered a special puja seeking blessings of Goddess Mahankali. He presented a silk saree and bonam to the deity on behalf of the State government.

After attending a meeting of BJP presidents of 11 States from the southern region in Hyderabad, Nadda visited the temple in the evening. Speaking to the media at the temple after offering prayers, he said, “I have sought the blessings of Maa Bhavani for rapid development of the people of Telangana and for the success of those working hard to make that happen. I’m sure that Maa Bhavani will bless us all.”

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda visited the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad, Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Lashkar Bonalu. pic.twitter.com/galphuPob8 — BJP (@BJP4India) July 9, 2023

MLC Kavitha also paid a visit to the Ujjain Mahanalli temple and offered a golden bonam to the deity.

MLC K Kavitha offers a golden bonam to the deity at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad A bonalu procession in progress | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Honoured to be a part of the vibrant Bonalu festival in Secunderabad today #BonaluFestival #TelanganaPride pic.twitter.com/DxxChxkRhI — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 9, 2023

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakarana Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister. Women decorated Goddess Mahankali in their homes and carried Bonalu on their heads and participated in the festival with devotion.

Devotees not only from Hyderabad and Secunderabad but also from the surrounding areas attended the Mahankali temple in large numbers. Poturajus entertained devotees with their dances during the Ghatam procession.

Early in the day, the first bonam was offered by Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and his wife. After offering the bonam in the temple, they participated in special pujas performed for the deity. Union Tourism and Culture Minister and BJP State president Kishan Reddy along with his family visited the temple and offered bonam.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said with the blessings of the goddess the State will have good governance and administration in favour of the aspirations of the people of Telangana. He said that he had prayed for sufficient rains and prosperity for the Telangana people and the State.

