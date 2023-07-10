Telangana High Court allows Vanpic appeal against ED order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, has granted relief to Vanpic Ports Pvt Ltd and Vanpic Projects Pvt Ltd by allowing their Civil Miscellaneous Second Appeal (CMSA) against the Joint Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). In its order, the bench said the appellants were entitled to consequential relief following the approval of their appeal.

The case revolves around the attachment of certain properties owned by Vanpic Ports and Vanpic Projects. The ED had attached the properties in connection with an ongoing case before the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), New Delhi. In response, the petitioners filed the CMSA seeking the nullification of the ED’s orders under the PMLA, specifically regarding the continued attachment of their properties. They also requested the court to direct the respondent to release the said properties from attachment under the PMLA.

After considering the arguments presented by the petitioner and the respondent authorities, the court noted that the Appellate Tribunal was correct in acknowledging the fundamental flaws in the provisional attachment order and the adjudicating authority’s confirmation of the attachment.

However, it erred in refraining from declaring these orders illegal and instead directing the appellant to approach the special court for the release of the attached property. The court deemed this decision as an abdication of authority and allowing an ongoing illegality to persist. Based on this analysis, the bench unequivocally concluded that the appellant’s appeal deserves approval.

