Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court allows Vanpic appeal against ED order

Based on this analysis, the bench unequivocally concluded that the appellant’s appeal deserves approval. 

Published: 10th July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, has granted relief to Vanpic Ports Pvt Ltd and Vanpic Projects Pvt Ltd by allowing their Civil Miscellaneous Second Appeal (CMSA) against the Joint Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). In its order, the bench said the appellants were entitled to consequential relief following the approval of their appeal.

The case revolves around the attachment of certain properties owned by Vanpic Ports and Vanpic Projects. The ED had attached the properties in connection with an ongoing case before the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), New Delhi. In response, the petitioners filed the CMSA seeking the nullification of the ED’s orders under the PMLA, specifically regarding the continued attachment of their properties. They also requested the court to direct the respondent to release the said properties from attachment under the PMLA.

After considering the arguments presented by the petitioner and the respondent authorities, the court noted that the Appellate Tribunal was correct in acknowledging the fundamental flaws in the provisional attachment order and the adjudicating authority’s confirmation of the attachment.

However, it erred in refraining from declaring these orders illegal and instead directing the appellant to approach the special court for the release of the attached property. The court deemed this decision as an abdication of authority and allowing an ongoing illegality to persist.  Based on this analysis, the bench unequivocally concluded that the appellant’s appeal deserves approval. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court ED order Vanpic Projects Pvt Ltd
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp