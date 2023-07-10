Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor asks govt to keep Hussainsagar clean

The Governor felicitated all the award winners with prizes as also the officials involved in conduct of the prestigious event.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:14 AM

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presiding over the Closing Ceremony of 37th Hyderabad Sailing Week (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Hussainsagar as a ‘gift’ to the people of Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday appealed to the State government to keep the waterbody clean.

Participating in the closing ceremony of the 37th Sailing Week here, the Governor said: “An official told me that he used catch fish in Hussainsagar in the past. Now, there are no fish in the lake, due to pollution. The lake should be cleaned. It is not the the duty of the Army or the State government alone, but the people too should take part in cleaning the lake.”

Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and  President Laser Class Association of India were present. The Governor felicitated all the award winners with prizes as also the officials involved in conduct of the prestigious event.

The Governor complimented Lt Gen JS Sidana and his team for the organising such a mega event. For the record, VV Vaishnavi (YCH) secured gold in ILCA4 (girls), G Mallesh (INWTC-M) in ILCA4 (boys), Ritika Dangi (NSS) in ILCA6(W), M Koteswara Rao (AYN) in ILCA6 (Open) and Hav Mohit Saini (AYN) in ILCA7(O).

