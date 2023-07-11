Bandi, Laxman front-runners for MoS post, Soyam hopeful

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With talk of an imminent Union Cabinet expansion gaining ground, BJP MPs from Telangana are expecting a berth. Party sources have indicated that two MPs from Telangana are likely to be accommodated as Ministers of State.

Considering the fact that elections for the State Assembly are due later this year, the BJP is expected to prioritise MPs from Telangana and this has raised their hopes of a Cabinet berth. Sources say that the Cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Wednesday.

Among the front-runners from Telangana are Bandi Sanjay, the former president of the BJP State unit and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman. Another strong contender is Adilabad Lok Sabha MP Soyam Bapu Rao, belonging to the ST (Adivasi) community.

Party insiders reveal that Laxman, a senior leader known for his loyalty, has expressed his desire for a prominent role, having previously requested the party to consider him for the position of Governor. However, he was appointed to the Rajya Sabha and also appointed as the national president of the OBC Morcha. Moreover, Laxman has been made a key member of the party’s parliamentary board, the highest committee within the BJP.

Sanjay, who was recently removed from his position as party president, is said to be a strong favourite for a Cabinet slot. However, it is worth noting that both Sanjay and Laxman belong to the same community, Munnuru Kapu. The removal of Sanjay as state president has caused discontent among this influential BC community, making the party’s decision regarding the cabinet expansion crucial for community relations and support.

Another MP with a bright chance of securing a ministerial berth is Soyam Bapu Rao, the representative from Adilabad, belonging to the ST community. Leaders from the Adivasi community, which holds a significant vote share in the state, are also hopeful of a Cabinet position. Given the recent launch of the podu patta distribution by the ruling BRS, picking Bapu Rao for the Cabinet may bring the BJP back in the favour of the community.

An interesting discussion is taking place among core BJP leaders regarding G Kishan Reddy. Sources suggest that Kishan may be dropped from the Union Cabinet due to his appointment as the BJP State unit president.

