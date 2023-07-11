BRS hat-trick certain, asserts Harish

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Asserting that the third successive victory of the BRS is a certainty, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Opposition parties will not be able to dethrone the pink party even if they change their leadership or deploy “outdated” leaders to campaign.

On a tour of Patancheru and Zaheerabad constituencies, Harish hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and working tirelessly to develop the State.

“Even superstar Rajinikanth from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has acknowledged the progress in Telangana. However, Congress and BJP leaders fail to acknowledge the development taking place in Telangana,” he said.

Harish cited the transformation of Patancheru from a pollution-ridden area to a burgeoning hub for development and IT as an example and said that major projects were in the pipeline, including the establishment of a medical college in Sangareddy and a 200-bed super-speciality hospital in Patancheru. These initiatives, he said, would facilitate rapid growth in both constituencies.

Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, Harish alleged that the State was being deprived of the rightful share of funds. During his tour, Harish distributed 1,808 acres of podu land to 1,127 tribals in Zaheerabad.

