Home States Telangana

BRS hat-trick certain, asserts Harish

Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, T Harish Rao alleged that the State was being deprived of the rightful share of funds.

Published: 11th July 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao poses with tribals after distributing podu pattas in Zaheerabad town on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Asserting that the third successive victory of the BRS is a certainty, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Opposition parties will not be able to dethrone the pink party even if they change their leadership or deploy “outdated” leaders to campaign.

On a tour of Patancheru and Zaheerabad constituencies, Harish hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and working tirelessly to develop the State.  

“Even superstar Rajinikanth from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has acknowledged the progress in Telangana. However, Congress and BJP leaders fail to acknowledge the development taking place in Telangana,” he said. 

Harish cited the transformation of Patancheru from a pollution-ridden area to a burgeoning hub for development and IT as an example and said that major projects were in the pipeline, including the establishment of a medical college in Sangareddy and a 200-bed super-speciality hospital in Patancheru. These initiatives, he said, would facilitate rapid growth in both constituencies. 

Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, Harish alleged that the State was being deprived of the rightful share of funds. During his tour, Harish distributed 1,808 acres of podu land to 1,127 tribals in Zaheerabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao K Chandrasekhar RaoBRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp