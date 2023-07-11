Congress can consider Seethakka too for CM post: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the Congress would give the chief minister post to MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seetakka, a leader from the Adivasi community, if needed, in the event of the party coming to power in Telangana.

He was answering a question about whether the party would give the deputy CM post to Anasuya. Revanth is in the US to attend a meeting of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

With Revanth’s comments, a number of leaders from weaker sections may consider themselves contenders for the CM post.

Bhatti too in CM post-race

As of now, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is in the race within the party for the CM post from the weaker sections category. During the TANA session, Revanth was asked whether a deputy chief minister post would be given to Dansari Anasuya as she was accompanying him along with Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy.

In response, Revanth recounted the honours that Congress accorded to people from weaker sections, particularly from OBC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

“We will definitely discuss your suggestion at the party. Why just a deputy chief minister post, Congress could even offer the chief minister’s post to her, if necessary. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is from the Dalit community, hence it is clear that it works towards the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis,” Revanth said.

He, however, stressed that Congress will not declare CM candidates before elections.

Meanwhile, assuring Andhraites with development if the party comes to power at the Centre, Revanth said that the party will support the construction of the Polavaram project and Amaravati.

