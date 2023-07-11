Hyd receives 3.2 cm less rainfall, deficit reduces to 30 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the Southwest monsoon has been active since the beginning of July, Hyderabad has been experiencing scattered and sporadic rainfall. From June 1 to 10, the city recorded 11.8 cm of rainfall, which is below the normal level of 15 cm. Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts also received deficient rainfall, although the deficit has reduced from 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

Currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast at an altitude of 5.8 km above mean sea level and the State is predominantly experiencing low-level Westerlies.

As a result of this weather pattern, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected to occur at isolated places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts over the next three days.

In the local forecast for Hyderabad, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy. There is a high likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

