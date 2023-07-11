Home States Telangana

Kakatiya University awarded A plus grade by NAAC 

WARANGAL: The Kakatiya University (KU) in Warangal has been awarded an ‘A Plus’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Thatikonda Ramesh announced on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the V-C said it was the first time in the history of KU that it has received an A plus grade, with a score of 3.27 on a seven-point scale. The accreditation is valid for a period of five years and includes recognition of the university’s distance education programmes.

The A plus grade will bring numerous benefits to the university, including increased opportunities for securing new projects and funding from national and international agencies. It will also foster collaborations with foreign institutions, leading to joint research programmes, faculty exchanges, and student exchange activities, Prof Ramesh shared. 

He added that the NAAC accreditation provides universities with a valuable opportunity to identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats through a continuous evaluation process. This assessment benefits not only the university but also its students.

By introducing best practices and improving the quality of higher education, the accreditation elevates the institution’s reputation and opens doors to new courses and innovative teaching methods aimed at skill development and employment opportunities, he said, adding that it enhances campus placements in various disciplines, offering higher packages to students.

In a significant development, the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) will now become an autonomous entity under Category I, the V-C added. 

Kakatiya University has achieved an A+ grade in its fourth cycle of accreditation in 2023. In the previous cycles, the university secured an A grade in 2017, an A grade in 2009, and a B grade in 2003.

Prof Ramesh extended his congratulations to all the departments, faculty, principals, deans, administrative officers, and non-teaching staff for their dedication and contributions in securing the A plus grade for the university.

