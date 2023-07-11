KCR says BRS will oppose UCC Bill, says its intention is to promote hatred among religions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that his party will oppose the Uniform Civil Code. He made his party’s stand clear to a delegation of religious scholars from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi which called on him on Monday at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan.

The delegation comprised, besides Owaisi, AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, BRS floor leaders K Keshava Rao (Rajya Sabha), and Nama Nageswar Rao (Lok Sabha) were also present at the meeting.

The chief minister said that the BJP-led Central government conspired to divide the people in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. Its intention is to promote hatred among religions, ignoring the need for paying attention to the country’s development.

The Chief Minister made it clear that his party will stall the bill as, if passed, it would destroy India’s ethos of unity in diversity.

“With the UCC, the tribal communities who have special traditions, religions, regions, and creeds including Hindus will be put to confusion. As if there is nothing else to do in the country, the BJP government is indulging in divisive politics to provoke the people and create disturbances with an eye on political benefit,” Chief Minister said.

Later, speaking to media persons, Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allergic to India’s pluralism. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for opposing UCC.

CM promised to talk to like-minded parties: Owaisi

“In very clear terms, the chief minister said that the BRS will oppose Uniform Civil Code. The Chief Minister also said that he will speak to the like-minded parties, and advised me to do the same,” he said.

He appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to support them in opposing UCC. The Hyderabad MP said that he would meet the AP CM if the latter gives time.

The AIMIM leaders also took up the issues pertaining to minority welfare, overseas scholarship, protection of wakf properties, Metro rail in the Old City, and loans under the minority finance corporation with Rao.

Owaisi said that the CM had promised to release Rs 320 crore. The MP also requested the CM to open a mosque on the premises of the secretariat.

