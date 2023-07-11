Home States Telangana

Nine MLAs who dumped Congress 'fail' in BRS survey

Congress has made it clear that there is no way these MLAs would ever be welcomed back into the party fold. 

Published: 11th July 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

BRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The series of surveys ordered by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of preparations for the Assembly elections has left the group of MLAs who revolted and merged the Congress Legislature Party into the BRS on tenterhook.

The results of a third-party survey have revealed that these MLAs are under major threat in the forthcoming elections, as they failed to achieve even passing ranks in the latest survey. According to BRS sources, the survey has unveiled a bleak outlook for nine out of the 12 MLAs, with serious anti-incumbency sentiments prevalent in their respective segments. 

Speculations are rife within the ruling party that these MLAs may not secure candidature in the upcoming elections.

In June 2019, the MLAs, including Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Harshavardhan Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Atram Sakku, Haripriya Naik, J Surender, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Ch Lingaiah, Sudheer Reddy, MR Kanta Rao, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, and Upender Reddy, joined the BRS and merged the CLP into the ruling party.

Four years later, the survey has shed light on the poor work performance and lack of availability of these MLAs to both their party cadre and the general public. Only three MLAs from North Telangana managed to score a minimum of 20 per cent in performance ratings, while the remaining MLAs received meagre approval ratings of 7 per cent, indicating unsatisfactory performance.

As a significant majority of 53 per cent of voters expressed dissatisfaction with the MLAs’ performance, tensions are mounting within the party as well as the MLAs’ followers.

After an earlier survey, KCR had taken note of the reports on the performance of the 12 MLAs and offered counselling. However, the lack of improvement in the majority of MLAs’ performance poses a major threat to their camp.

Speculations are now circulating within the party circles regarding the likelihood of these MLAs being excluded from the initial list of candidatures, set to be announced in the next 10 to 15 days. MLAs and key leaders are anxiously awaiting their candidature, while former MLAs who are observing developments within the BRS are also awaiting decisions regarding their political future.

With these survey results, former MLAs and senior leaders anticipate their inclusion in the initial candidature list and are actively engaging in efforts to secure their positions. 

BRS sources said that the party expects tough competition from the Congress in several segments and this is why KCR is closely considering the survey reports while making decisions, further diminishing the chances of these nine out of 12 MLAs securing tickets. However, he is expected to discuss the matter with them before announcing the list of candidates.

On the other hand, Congress has made it clear that there is no way these MLAs would ever be welcomed back into the party fold. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar RaoCongress Legislature PartyBRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp