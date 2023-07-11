Nine MLAs who dumped Congress 'fail' in BRS survey

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The series of surveys ordered by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of preparations for the Assembly elections has left the group of MLAs who revolted and merged the Congress Legislature Party into the BRS on tenterhook.

The results of a third-party survey have revealed that these MLAs are under major threat in the forthcoming elections, as they failed to achieve even passing ranks in the latest survey. According to BRS sources, the survey has unveiled a bleak outlook for nine out of the 12 MLAs, with serious anti-incumbency sentiments prevalent in their respective segments.

Speculations are rife within the ruling party that these MLAs may not secure candidature in the upcoming elections.

In June 2019, the MLAs, including Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Harshavardhan Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Atram Sakku, Haripriya Naik, J Surender, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Ch Lingaiah, Sudheer Reddy, MR Kanta Rao, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, and Upender Reddy, joined the BRS and merged the CLP into the ruling party.

Four years later, the survey has shed light on the poor work performance and lack of availability of these MLAs to both their party cadre and the general public. Only three MLAs from North Telangana managed to score a minimum of 20 per cent in performance ratings, while the remaining MLAs received meagre approval ratings of 7 per cent, indicating unsatisfactory performance.

As a significant majority of 53 per cent of voters expressed dissatisfaction with the MLAs’ performance, tensions are mounting within the party as well as the MLAs’ followers.

After an earlier survey, KCR had taken note of the reports on the performance of the 12 MLAs and offered counselling. However, the lack of improvement in the majority of MLAs’ performance poses a major threat to their camp.

Speculations are now circulating within the party circles regarding the likelihood of these MLAs being excluded from the initial list of candidatures, set to be announced in the next 10 to 15 days. MLAs and key leaders are anxiously awaiting their candidature, while former MLAs who are observing developments within the BRS are also awaiting decisions regarding their political future.

With these survey results, former MLAs and senior leaders anticipate their inclusion in the initial candidature list and are actively engaging in efforts to secure their positions.

BRS sources said that the party expects tough competition from the Congress in several segments and this is why KCR is closely considering the survey reports while making decisions, further diminishing the chances of these nine out of 12 MLAs securing tickets. However, he is expected to discuss the matter with them before announcing the list of candidates.

On the other hand, Congress has made it clear that there is no way these MLAs would ever be welcomed back into the party fold.

