Home States Telangana

Railways to soon float tenders for Yadadri MMTS project

A majority of the devotees from Hyderabad go to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple relying on buses and private vehicles.

Published: 11th July 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to rail connectivity to the temple town, railways has decided to revive the proposal of the Yadadri MMTS project in the wake of huge demand from the devotees. Accordingly, plans are afoot to invite a fresh tender for this project, which is aimed at providing seamless rail connectivity at the most economical cost between Hyderabad and the temple town.

At the request of the State government, the Centre sanctioned the 33-km Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension in 2016-17.

A few years back, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) had prepared a detailed project report and revised the cost to Rs 430 crore, and submitted it to the railways and the State government.

The project will be taken up on a cost-sharing basis with the State government spending 2/3 of total budget and 1/3 by the railways. As part of its share, the State government has to spend Rs 290 crore. Earlier, anticipating that State would release some part of its share, the South Central Railway (SCR) had invited tenders and later cancelled them as there was no response from the government.

This project includes a new track from Ghatkesar to Yadari, electrification, new MMTS rakes, and other amenities.

As per the estimates, it costs more than `10 crore for laying one km of track and the Ghatkesar - Yadadri line requires a separate line for 33 km and needs to be electrified for operating MMTS trains. 

Passengers from Lingampally and Kacheguda can directly travel to Yadadri from their respective sections as MMTS trains are being planned to run from different parts of the city on the third line from Ghatkesar.

At present, only four trains are being operated to Yadari from Secunderabad. 

A majority of the devotees from Hyderabad go to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple rely on buses and private vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri MMTS Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp