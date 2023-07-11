Railways to soon float tenders for Yadadri MMTS project

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to rail connectivity to the temple town, railways has decided to revive the proposal of the Yadadri MMTS project in the wake of huge demand from the devotees. Accordingly, plans are afoot to invite a fresh tender for this project, which is aimed at providing seamless rail connectivity at the most economical cost between Hyderabad and the temple town.

At the request of the State government, the Centre sanctioned the 33-km Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension in 2016-17.

A few years back, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) had prepared a detailed project report and revised the cost to Rs 430 crore, and submitted it to the railways and the State government.

The project will be taken up on a cost-sharing basis with the State government spending 2/3 of total budget and 1/3 by the railways. As part of its share, the State government has to spend Rs 290 crore. Earlier, anticipating that State would release some part of its share, the South Central Railway (SCR) had invited tenders and later cancelled them as there was no response from the government.

This project includes a new track from Ghatkesar to Yadari, electrification, new MMTS rakes, and other amenities.

As per the estimates, it costs more than `10 crore for laying one km of track and the Ghatkesar - Yadadri line requires a separate line for 33 km and needs to be electrified for operating MMTS trains.

Passengers from Lingampally and Kacheguda can directly travel to Yadadri from their respective sections as MMTS trains are being planned to run from different parts of the city on the third line from Ghatkesar.

At present, only four trains are being operated to Yadari from Secunderabad.

A majority of the devotees from Hyderabad go to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple rely on buses and private vehicles.

