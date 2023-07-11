T Rajaiah and Kadiam engage in a war of words

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Two senior leaders of the ruling party, Station Ghanpur MLA and former minister Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiam Srihari, have been engaged in a war of words for the past few days, and the matter escalated on Monday when Srihari lambasted Rajaiah for the latter’s ‘immature’ nature.

The two leaders and their followers are leaving no opportunity to attack each other publicly ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Shivunipalli village of Station Ghanpur mandal on Monday, Srihari advised Rajaiah to behave in a “dignified” manner and said that politicians should be a “role model” for others. “When people of the entire segment are with Rajaiah, as he claimed, why is he scared of me? The party will give tickets as per the opinions of the people,” Srihari remarked.

He, however, wondered why people chased away Rajaiah from villages when he was doing “palle nidra”. ‘Why is Rajaiah bringing my 93-year-old mother and daughter into politics?’ Srihari asked.

“I will not contest the coming elections if anyone proves that I have sold government posts or any schemes for money,” he said, referring to Rajaiah. Srihari also alleged that Rajaiah was indulging in corrupt practices and had troubled Dalits.

“I will bring those who fell victim to Rajaiah and paid commissions for schemes, B-forms, and for sanctioning of Dalit Bandhu scheme and arrange a press meet with them,” Srihari said. He advised Rajaiah to treat the people as “his children” and not to “stoop so low” in public life.

Earlier, Rajaiah had alleged that Srihari was in touch with Congress and was trying to get the Station Ghanpur ticket for himself and the Wardhannapet ticket for his daughter. Rajaiah had also alleged that Srihari was harassing Dalits and Dalit leaders like A Ramesh and Pasunuri Dayakar. “I will not tolerate it if Srihari harasses Madigas,” Rajaiah had asserted.

JANGAON: Two senior leaders of the ruling party, Station Ghanpur MLA and former minister Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiam Srihari, have been engaged in a war of words for the past few days, and the matter escalated on Monday when Srihari lambasted Rajaiah for the latter’s ‘immature’ nature. The two leaders and their followers are leaving no opportunity to attack each other publicly ahead of the Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters at Shivunipalli village of Station Ghanpur mandal on Monday, Srihari advised Rajaiah to behave in a “dignified” manner and said that politicians should be a “role model” for others. “When people of the entire segment are with Rajaiah, as he claimed, why is he scared of me? The party will give tickets as per the opinions of the people,” Srihari remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He, however, wondered why people chased away Rajaiah from villages when he was doing “palle nidra”. ‘Why is Rajaiah bringing my 93-year-old mother and daughter into politics?’ Srihari asked. “I will not contest the coming elections if anyone proves that I have sold government posts or any schemes for money,” he said, referring to Rajaiah. Srihari also alleged that Rajaiah was indulging in corrupt practices and had troubled Dalits. “I will bring those who fell victim to Rajaiah and paid commissions for schemes, B-forms, and for sanctioning of Dalit Bandhu scheme and arrange a press meet with them,” Srihari said. He advised Rajaiah to treat the people as “his children” and not to “stoop so low” in public life. Earlier, Rajaiah had alleged that Srihari was in touch with Congress and was trying to get the Station Ghanpur ticket for himself and the Wardhannapet ticket for his daughter. Rajaiah had also alleged that Srihari was harassing Dalits and Dalit leaders like A Ramesh and Pasunuri Dayakar. “I will not tolerate it if Srihari harasses Madigas,” Rajaiah had asserted.