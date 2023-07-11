Vijayawada-Hyderabad 6-lane road to be completed by Oct 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision regarding the six-lane expansion of National Highway (NH) 65, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is pending as authorities are awaiting the arbitrator’s report, according to a Right To Information (RTI) reply. Currently, the Nandigama section of NH65 has four lanes.

According to information obtained through an RTI filed by I Ravi Kumar, the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, assurances between Hyderabad and Vijayawada on NH65, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), will involve the construction of six to eight lanes from the 14th to the 40th kilometre.

The six-lane expansion is estimated to cost `543 crore and is scheduled to be completed by October 24.

‘NHAI against six-lane plan’

The stretch from the 40th to the 221st kilometre, known as Nandigama, is currently under the purview of GMR under Vijayawada Expressways Limited. As per the agreement with GMR, this section was supposed to be expanded to six lanes between April 2022 and April 2024.

However, the authorities have determined that six lanes are not necessary and have limited the concession to six lanes.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided not to proceed with the six-lane expansion for the aforementioned stretch. However, the concessionaire GMR HVEPL has disputed this decision and raised the matter for arbitration. The final decision regarding the six-lane expansion will be made after the arbitrator’s report.

According to the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Union government, through the NHAI under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is working on sanctioning large-scale road projects to establish rapid road connectivity between Hyderabad and other major cities of Telangana and the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the implementation of these road projects appears to be progressing at a slower pace compared to the construction of the roads themselves, as per the information obtained through RTI.

Meanwhile, as a temporary measure to address road safety concerns, 46 black spots have been identified on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada road, and measures such as payment marking, signboards, and solar blinkers are being implemented.

HYDERABAD: The decision regarding the six-lane expansion of National Highway (NH) 65, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is pending as authorities are awaiting the arbitrator’s report, according to a Right To Information (RTI) reply. Currently, the Nandigama section of NH65 has four lanes. According to information obtained through an RTI filed by I Ravi Kumar, the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, assurances between Hyderabad and Vijayawada on NH65, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), will involve the construction of six to eight lanes from the 14th to the 40th kilometre. The six-lane expansion is estimated to cost `543 crore and is scheduled to be completed by October 24.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘NHAI against six-lane plan’ The stretch from the 40th to the 221st kilometre, known as Nandigama, is currently under the purview of GMR under Vijayawada Expressways Limited. As per the agreement with GMR, this section was supposed to be expanded to six lanes between April 2022 and April 2024. However, the authorities have determined that six lanes are not necessary and have limited the concession to six lanes. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided not to proceed with the six-lane expansion for the aforementioned stretch. However, the concessionaire GMR HVEPL has disputed this decision and raised the matter for arbitration. The final decision regarding the six-lane expansion will be made after the arbitrator’s report. According to the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Union government, through the NHAI under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is working on sanctioning large-scale road projects to establish rapid road connectivity between Hyderabad and other major cities of Telangana and the capital of Andhra Pradesh. However, the implementation of these road projects appears to be progressing at a slower pace compared to the construction of the roads themselves, as per the information obtained through RTI. Meanwhile, as a temporary measure to address road safety concerns, 46 black spots have been identified on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada road, and measures such as payment marking, signboards, and solar blinkers are being implemented.