BJP to host ‘tiffin baithaks’ on July 16

This is part of the BJP’s effort to strengthen the party internally under its 100-day action plan, which was being deliberated upon at the party office for the last couple of days.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view of imbibing the spirit of brotherhood among the party workers, to improve relations between the cadre and also to give them an opportunity to express themselves freely before their ‘BJP Pariwar,’ the saffron party will be organising a potluck event titled “tiffin baithak” in all the Assembly constituencies on July 16. 

What is exciting about the event is that every worker or leader will be bringing his or her or others’ food preparations for the event, which will be shared by all. Above all, there is no need for funds to organise the event, as every person contributes through their preparations. 

After the Assembly constituency level “tiffin baithaks”, the party will also host the same at the Mandal level.

On Tuesday, the implementation of the plan was discussed during the party’s state office bearers meeting, which was attended by the party’s district presidents and also the State executive members, at the party’s office in Nampally.

