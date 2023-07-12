Home States Telangana

BRS calls upon farmers to protest against Congress

Following TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s in the USA, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers across the State to burn effigies of the Congress. 

Published: 12th July 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and other BRS leaders hang an effigy of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in Karimnagar on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The ruling BRS called for protests on Tuesday and Wednesday against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks at a meeting in the USA that farmers do not require 24X7 power. 

Reacting to Revanth’s statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers across the State to burn effigies of the Congress. 

He alleged that Revanth’s statement was nothing but a conspiracy to scrap the free power supply to farmers. Rama Rao alleged that Congress has a dubious history of harassing farmers by not providing free power. “The Congress once again exposed its anti-farmer policy. The farmers of the State should oppose it,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the Congress has a history of implementing anti-farmer policies and drew attention to the party leaders’ recent demand to scrap the Dharani portal and their opposition to Rythu Bandhu.

True colours of Congress exposed: BRS leaders

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that farmers were unwilling to revert to the conditions experienced under Congress rule, where they had to resort to purchasing fertilisers from police stations.

He alleged that the Congress harbours envy towards Telangana’s success as a major rice supplier to the country. He said that Congress shamelessly seeks to revive the era of land exploitation by brokers through their intent to cancel the Dharani portal. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress exposed its ‘true colours’.

“The TPCC chief’s statement was a like thunderbolt on farmers and should be construed as the declaration of the Congress,” Jagadish Reddy said. 

He said that Revanth repeated what the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu said on free power some 20 years ago. “Revanth talked about the cancellation of free power to farmers, while another Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy opposed the construction of Yadadri power plant,” he said.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao took to Twitter to allege that the Congress was anti-farmer and opposed free power, Dharani and Rythu Bandhu. He said that the people should administer a shock to Congress in the next elections for opposing free power to farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama RaoTPCCA Revanth ReddyBRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp