BRS calls upon farmers to protest against Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS called for protests on Tuesday and Wednesday against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks at a meeting in the USA that farmers do not require 24X7 power.

Reacting to Revanth’s statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers across the State to burn effigies of the Congress.

He alleged that Revanth’s statement was nothing but a conspiracy to scrap the free power supply to farmers. Rama Rao alleged that Congress has a dubious history of harassing farmers by not providing free power. “The Congress once again exposed its anti-farmer policy. The farmers of the State should oppose it,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the Congress has a history of implementing anti-farmer policies and drew attention to the party leaders’ recent demand to scrap the Dharani portal and their opposition to Rythu Bandhu.

True colours of Congress exposed: BRS leaders

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that farmers were unwilling to revert to the conditions experienced under Congress rule, where they had to resort to purchasing fertilisers from police stations.

He alleged that the Congress harbours envy towards Telangana’s success as a major rice supplier to the country. He said that Congress shamelessly seeks to revive the era of land exploitation by brokers through their intent to cancel the Dharani portal. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress exposed its ‘true colours’.

“The TPCC chief’s statement was a like thunderbolt on farmers and should be construed as the declaration of the Congress,” Jagadish Reddy said.

He said that Revanth repeated what the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu said on free power some 20 years ago. “Revanth talked about the cancellation of free power to farmers, while another Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy opposed the construction of Yadadri power plant,” he said.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao took to Twitter to allege that the Congress was anti-farmer and opposed free power, Dharani and Rythu Bandhu. He said that the people should administer a shock to Congress in the next elections for opposing free power to farmers.

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS called for protests on Tuesday and Wednesday against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks at a meeting in the USA that farmers do not require 24X7 power. Reacting to Revanth’s statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers across the State to burn effigies of the Congress. He alleged that Revanth’s statement was nothing but a conspiracy to scrap the free power supply to farmers. Rama Rao alleged that Congress has a dubious history of harassing farmers by not providing free power. “The Congress once again exposed its anti-farmer policy. The farmers of the State should oppose it,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rama Rao said that the Congress has a history of implementing anti-farmer policies and drew attention to the party leaders’ recent demand to scrap the Dharani portal and their opposition to Rythu Bandhu. True colours of Congress exposed: BRS leaders BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that farmers were unwilling to revert to the conditions experienced under Congress rule, where they had to resort to purchasing fertilisers from police stations. He alleged that the Congress harbours envy towards Telangana’s success as a major rice supplier to the country. He said that Congress shamelessly seeks to revive the era of land exploitation by brokers through their intent to cancel the Dharani portal. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress exposed its ‘true colours’. “The TPCC chief’s statement was a like thunderbolt on farmers and should be construed as the declaration of the Congress,” Jagadish Reddy said. He said that Revanth repeated what the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu said on free power some 20 years ago. “Revanth talked about the cancellation of free power to farmers, while another Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy opposed the construction of Yadadri power plant,” he said. Finance Minister T Harish Rao took to Twitter to allege that the Congress was anti-farmer and opposed free power, Dharani and Rythu Bandhu. He said that the people should administer a shock to Congress in the next elections for opposing free power to farmers.