Heavy rain likely in parts of State in next two days

On Monday night, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Mancherial and Warangal districts.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

UnseasonalRains

Image used for representational purpose(Photo | Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of cyclonic circulation, several parts of Telangana, particularly northern districts are likely to record heavy rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast now lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under its influence, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts during the next three days.

According to a forecast, the Hyderabad sky would be overcast and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening or night during the next two days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 300 and 230 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.

TAGS
monsoonrainsIndia Meteorological Department
