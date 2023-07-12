Home States Telangana

KTR brokers peace between Rajaiah and Kadiyam

After a three-hour meeting with KT Rama Rao, Thatikonda Rajaiah told the media that the  'dispute' between him and Kadiyam Srihari had ended.

Published: 12th July 2023

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after the war of words between Station Ghanapur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiyam Srihari hit the headlines, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday summoned the former to the Pragathi Bhavan to broker peace between the two ruling party leaders.

After a three-hour meeting, Rajaiah told newsmen that the “dispute” between him and Srihari has ended “with the intervention of Rama Rao”. 

He said that Rama Rao instructed him not to talk in front of the party cadre.

“He also promised me that he would call Srihari and speak to him. I explained to KTR that I will be submitting a report on the programmes I have conducted to strengthen the party,” he said. 

He revealed that Rama Rao made it clear that party B-forms would be declared by Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. “KTR told me to work for the development of the constituency and strengthened the party,” he disclosed.

He said that people know all about his public life, right from the days he was working with Madiga Dandora. “Kadiyam Srihari is deliberately harassing me and he is directly and indirectly affecting my political career,” Rajaiah said.  

He also stated that he was cleared of any wrongdoing by both the police and State Women’s Commission with regard to the allegations levelled against him by Janakpur sarpanch K Navya. 

