Revanth’s comments on 24x7 power electrify BRS, jolt Congress

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy found himself in an awkward position on Tuesday after his comment that 24x7 power supply to the farming sector was not needed as 95 per cent of farmers hold less than three acres of land, with the backlash coming not just from the ruling BRS but also from his own party.

Revanth’s statement prompted the BRS to call upon its cadres to burn effigies of Congress across the state, while the grand old party called for counter-protests in front of electricity substations.

Congress leaders also launched a damage control exercise, claiming that it was their party that had introduced free power to the agriculture sector.

Expressing his views on the provision of free 24x7 power to farmers, Revanth had said that about 95% of farmers own less than three acres of land and not more than 8 hours of power was required.

Cong leaders in damage control mode

Revanth Reddy was responding to a question while speaking at a gathering of Congress supporters in the USA.“In Telangana, 95 per cent of farmers own less than three acres of land. One hour of power supply is sufficient to irrigate one acre of land, thereby three hours of power supply would be sufficient for three acres. For the sake of commissions from power companies, (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) KCR has coined the slogan of 24-hour power supply. KCR is deceiving people in the name of free power. Freebies cannot be used for our selfishness,” Revanth said, a video clip of which soon went viral.

Facing a backlash, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar accused the BRS of distorting Revanth’s statement. Madhu Yaskhi said: “When farmers were killed in firing, KCR was in the ruling TDP. Why had KCR remained tight-lipped back then? It’s because KCR is a stakeholder in those killings.”

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that free power supply to farmers was his party’s policy and it would be incorporated into the party’s manifesto. He said that he would ensure that the power supply wouldn’t be interrupted for even 24 seconds.

Meanwhile, finding fault with Revanth, TPCC star campaigner and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that it was Congress that had first given free power about 20 years ago. Venkat Reddy went on to say that Revanth was in TDP back then and perhaps would not have knowledge about it. He also urged Revanth to issue a clarification on his statement.

“We know how difficult it was to persuade our party’s high command as no other states in the country were giving free power back then. Revanth is not the ultimate authority in the party, neither am I. The TPCC chief is just a coordinator between activists and the party's high command. Ours is a national party, who decides on the policy matters,” he said.

Later in the day, issuing a clarification on Twitter, Revanth said that the BRS government was deceiving people in the name of providing 24-hour free power. He said that evidence of a lack of even 12 hours of quality power can be gathered by walking into any substation in the state.

Revanth also saw the controversy as a bid to divert attention from the proposed Satyagraha Deeksha in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. He, however, said that BRS lacked the competence to point fingers at Congress.

“At a time when the Congress is gearing up to stage Satyagraha Deeksha at Gandhi statue, BRS is bringing up an unnecessary and untruthful issue to weaken our protest,” Revanth said.

