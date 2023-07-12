Home States Telangana

Tirupati station infrastructure works hit train services

The renovation works will improve the station and offer world-class facilities as well as an exquisite appearance and ambience, the SCR said.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

SCR was amongst the first zones across Indian Railways in re-introducing 100% mail express trains in its jurisdiction.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few trains running from the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been cancelled / partially cancelled/diverted for some days due to infrastructural works for the upgradation of the Tirupati Railway Station.

Accordingly, Train No. 07643 Hyderabad - Tirupati Express has been partially cancelled between Renigunta - Tirupati on July 17, 24, 31 and August 7. Also, stoppages to Train No 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Express were eliminated in Tirupati - Chittoor during the same period and it has been diverted to run via Melpakkam.

This apart, several trains coming from Chennai, Howrah, Rameshwaram, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Madurai and other parts have been partially cancelled or diverted at Tirupati Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the re-development works at Tirupati station are progressing at a brisk pace and are scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to South Central Railway (SCR). The renovation works will improve the station and offer world-class facilities as well as an exquisite appearance and ambience, the SCR said.

