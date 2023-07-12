Tirupati station infrastructure works hit train services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few trains running from the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been cancelled / partially cancelled/diverted for some days due to infrastructural works for the upgradation of the Tirupati Railway Station.

Accordingly, Train No. 07643 Hyderabad - Tirupati Express has been partially cancelled between Renigunta - Tirupati on July 17, 24, 31 and August 7. Also, stoppages to Train No 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Express were eliminated in Tirupati - Chittoor during the same period and it has been diverted to run via Melpakkam.

This apart, several trains coming from Chennai, Howrah, Rameshwaram, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Madurai and other parts have been partially cancelled or diverted at Tirupati Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the re-development works at Tirupati station are progressing at a brisk pace and are scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to South Central Railway (SCR). The renovation works will improve the station and offer world-class facilities as well as an exquisite appearance and ambience, the SCR said.

HYDERABAD: A few trains running from the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been cancelled / partially cancelled/diverted for some days due to infrastructural works for the upgradation of the Tirupati Railway Station. Accordingly, Train No. 07643 Hyderabad - Tirupati Express has been partially cancelled between Renigunta - Tirupati on July 17, 24, 31 and August 7. Also, stoppages to Train No 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Express were eliminated in Tirupati - Chittoor during the same period and it has been diverted to run via Melpakkam. This apart, several trains coming from Chennai, Howrah, Rameshwaram, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Madurai and other parts have been partially cancelled or diverted at Tirupati Railway Station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the re-development works at Tirupati station are progressing at a brisk pace and are scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to South Central Railway (SCR). The renovation works will improve the station and offer world-class facilities as well as an exquisite appearance and ambience, the SCR said.