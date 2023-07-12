Home States Telangana

TPCC treasurer meets Kharge amidst speculation of new joinings

Sources suggest that apart from the new joinings, P Sudharshan Reddy met the AICC leaders to also discuss the election strategy being adopted by the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Amidst speculation that several leaders from other parties are set to join the Congress in the coming days, TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday visited Delhi and met All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders. 

The senior party leader, who is a strong supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his style of functioning, is believed to have discussed with the Congress leadership issues concerning politics in Nizamabad district, especially with regard to the potential new joinings into the party and allocation of tickets for the aspirants in the next Assembly elections.

There are five Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad district -- Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda and Armoor. While there are multiple aspirants for tickets in Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban and Nizamabad Rural, the party is currently looking for strong candidates to field in Balkonda and Armoor segments.

Speculation is rife over Orange Travels owner Muthyala Sunil Reddy joining the Congress and if he does join the party, he will surely be eying the ticket in the Balkonda constituency. In 2018 elections, he contested unsuccessfully on a BSP ticket from this constituency.  

In 2009, Assembly elections E Anil contested from the constituency on Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) ticket, which later merged into the Congress. In the 2014 and 2018 polls, Anil contested from the same segment as a Congress candidate but failed to taste success. BRS Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy currently represents the constituency in the Assembly.  

BJP, BRS leaders on the radar 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Congress is trying to attract the BJP and BRS leaders not just to strengthen the part but also to find the right candidate to contest from the Armoor segment.

While refusing to divulge the details in this regard, party sources said that the main agenda behind Sudharshan Reddy’s visit to Delhi is to discuss these very issues -- potential joinings into the party and the ticket aspirants. 

However, another source said that Sudharshan Reddy met the AICC leaders to discuss the election strategy being adopted by the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. 

Speaking to TNIE from Delhi, Sudharshan Reddy said that he met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, secretary Rohith Chowdari, treasurer Pawankumar Bansal and Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre to discuss the “party issues”.  

When asked if the issue of new joinings and ticket aspirants featured in the discussions, he said: “Everyone is welcome to join the Congress. However, the party leadership will decide on who should contest from which constituency based survey reports. But, those who miss out on Assembly election tickets, will be considered MLC and nominated posts.” He signed off saying that he will reveal more details after returning to Nizamabad.

