15-month-old dies four days after being bitten by dog

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said that the boy was breathing with the help of the ventilator for four days, but died of respiratory trouble and falciparum malaria.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 15-month-old boy from Bhattupally village in Hanamkonda district passed away while undergoing treatment at the MGM hospital, Warangal, on Wednesday, four days after a stray dog badly mauled him. The boy was identified as P David Raj, son of Matthews and Shravani.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M Rajesh said that the boy was admitted to MGM Hospital Warangal on June 17, 2023, with dog bite injuries.

“After receiving information, our teams went to the spot where the boy was bitten but found that the victim’s parents and relatives killed the dog. According to his parents, the dog attacked the boy when he was playing outside his home in Bhattupally,” said Rajesh.

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said that David Raj was admitted with multiple dog bite injuries.

“We treated him and he was recovering from the dog bite injuries. He suddenly developed a fever and tests revealed confirmed that the boy was not infected with rabies and was suffering from falciparum malaria, and we provided treatment,” Dr Chandrasekhar said.

He said that while still being treated for malaria, the boy suddenly had a seizure. “His condition turned critical, and we placed him on a ventilator. He was breathing with the help of the ventilator for four days, but died of respiratory trouble and falciparum malaria,” said Dr Chandrasekhar.

