36 gates of Lakshmi barrage opened as KLIP receives heavy inflows

In view of heavy rains in the upper catchment area, Irrigation department officials have cautioned the staff to be alert.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) 36 gates have been opened to downstream due heavy inflow from the upper catchment. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAYASHANKAR-BHUPALAPALLY: Following heavy inflows into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) from the upper catchment area in Maharashtra, 36 gates of Lakshmi barrage (Medigadda) have been opened.

While the barrage received 1,23,800 cusecs of water, the authorities released 1,29,260 cusecs downstream on Wednesday. Apart from this, they are also pumping water into the Annaram barrage to prevent the submergence of pump motors as had happened last year.

According to KLIP authorities, the staff is monitoring every moment and inflow from the upper catchment areas. “We are pumping 10,590 cusecs of water from the Medigadda into the Annaram barrage using four motors,” they said.

“While releasing excess water downstream, we are making sure that there is enough storage of water in the Lakshmi barrage for various purposes,” explained the authorities.

In view of heavy rains in the upper catchment area, Irrigation department officials have cautioned the staff to be alert.

Last monsoon season, 17 Bahubali pump motors were submerged due to heavy rains. Keeping this in view, the authorities have taken all precautionary measures to save the motors.

