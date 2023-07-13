Complete promotion process for 371 nurses, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Telangana’s healthcare sector, Health Minister T Harish Rao held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday.

The issues discussed in the meeting included acceleration of promotions for nurses, streamlining promotion processes, special focus on new medical colleges, and expediting the construction of the new Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) building.

In order to strengthen the nursing workforce, the Minister directed officials to complete the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad within a month.

He also stressed the importance of streamlining the promotion processes of other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, lab technicians, and radiographers.

Harish Rao directed the officials to complete the new NIMS building construction on a priority basis. Calling for a special focus on upcoming medical colleges, he urged officials to ensure the smooth initiation of classes this year.

In a bid to improve accessibility to healthcare, 228 Amma Odi vehicles and 204 ambulances (108) will be put into service from August 1.

These vehicles will help provide essential medical assistance to people in remote areas. With the onset of monsoon, Health officials have been urged to pay special attention to seasonal diseases. For timely diagnosis and prompt treatment of dengue, the Minister issued an immediate directive to the officials to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines.

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Telangana’s healthcare sector, Health Minister T Harish Rao held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday. The issues discussed in the meeting included acceleration of promotions for nurses, streamlining promotion processes, special focus on new medical colleges, and expediting the construction of the new Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) building. In order to strengthen the nursing workforce, the Minister directed officials to complete the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad within a month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also stressed the importance of streamlining the promotion processes of other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, lab technicians, and radiographers. Harish Rao directed the officials to complete the new NIMS building construction on a priority basis. Calling for a special focus on upcoming medical colleges, he urged officials to ensure the smooth initiation of classes this year. In a bid to improve accessibility to healthcare, 228 Amma Odi vehicles and 204 ambulances (108) will be put into service from August 1. These vehicles will help provide essential medical assistance to people in remote areas. With the onset of monsoon, Health officials have been urged to pay special attention to seasonal diseases. For timely diagnosis and prompt treatment of dengue, the Minister issued an immediate directive to the officials to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines.