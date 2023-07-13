Home States Telangana

Complete promotion process for 371 nurses, says Harish Rao

Rao stressed the importance of streamlining the promotion processes of other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, lab technicians, and radiographers.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao holds a high-level review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Telangana’s healthcare sector, Health Minister T Harish Rao held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday.

The issues discussed in the meeting included acceleration of promotions for nurses, streamlining promotion processes, special focus on new medical colleges, and expediting the construction of the new Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) building.

In order to strengthen the nursing workforce, the Minister directed officials to complete the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad within a month.

He also stressed the importance of streamlining the promotion processes of other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, lab technicians, and radiographers.

Harish Rao directed the officials to complete the new NIMS building construction on a priority basis. Calling for a special focus on upcoming medical colleges, he urged officials to ensure the smooth initiation of classes this year.

In a bid to improve accessibility to healthcare, 228 Amma Odi vehicles and 204 ambulances (108) will be put into service from August 1.

These vehicles will help provide essential medical assistance to people in remote areas. With the onset of monsoon, Health officials have been urged to pay special attention to seasonal diseases. For timely diagnosis and prompt treatment of dengue, the Minister issued an immediate directive to the officials to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences T Harish RaoTelangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp