Congress stage protest and demand proof of 24-hour power supply 

HYDERABAD: In response to the BRS party’s protests against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s statement on 24-hour free power supply to farmers, the Congress staged a statewide counter stir, burning the effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in front of electricity sub-stations.

The protesters alleged that the State government was not providing a 24-hour free power supply to the farmers as claimed by the CM and other BRS leaders.

TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he will resign if the BRS government or IT Minister KT Rama Rao proves that 24-hour power is being supplied to farmers in any village in the State.

Speaking to reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan, Venkat Reddy said: “I am challenging KTR to come with us to any village of his choice, be it Sircilla or Siddipet or Gajwel. If he shows the log books in the sub-station showing the provision of 24-hour power supply, I will tender my resignation as an MP and would renounce politics.”

Taking to Twitter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the people will not believe in the smear campaign launched by “Kalvakuntla brother and sister”.

Sharing a video clip of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, he tweeted: “It will be a distant dream for Kalvakuntla brother and sister, even if they launch false propaganda stating “three hours” (power supply) or drink three lakes of water. Congress will come to power and will give 24-hour free power supply.”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy in Delhi, Thakre said that his party will ensure 24-hour free and quality power supply. He said that the statement of Revanth was distorted by the BRS.

Responding to criticism over Revanth stating that there is a possibility of even Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka being considered for the Chief Minister’s post, Thakre said that the grand old party has multiple choices and aspirants for the post and the party’s high command will take a decision based on the opinion of elected MLAs.

Protests in Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders staged similar protests in Karimnagar, Jagtial and Adilabad districts. In Karimnagar, the Congress leaders led by M Rohit Rao removed an effigy of Revanth Reddy hung at the Telangana Chowk.

They stopped an RTC bus and climbed over to remove the effigy which was hung by the BRS leaders on Tuesday. Then they tried to hang an effigy of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Rao alleged that the BRS leaders twisted Revanth Reddy’s comments on free power supply to the farm sector for political gains. In Jagtial, DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar and other Congress leaders took out a rally.

In Adilabad, the Congress leaders, led by DCC president Shajid Khan, party’s constituency in-charge G Sujatha, staged a protest in front of the electricity office, demanding that the government provide 24-hour free power supply to farmers.

They also tried to burn an effigy of the CM but were prevented from doing so by the local police. Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the Warangal-Kazipet bypass road when the Congress leaders, led by TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash, staged a protest at Pothananagar in Warangal.

