Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy offers driving licences to attract young voters

Sources said that as many as 3,000 youths had applied for learning licences from the Janagaon constituency through the legislator’s office.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:18 AM

By u mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: Ruling party MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has hit upon a novel idea to endear himself to the youths ahead of Assembly elections in December this year. He came out with the offer of free driving licences to the 18-year-old boys and girls in his constituency.

For the last three days, Yadagiri Reddy assigned his loyalists the job of taking down the details of the youths who want to utilise his offer of a free driving license at his camp office.

The MLA’s supporters are collecting all the data required for the learning licence (LL) and after one month, the applicants would visit his camp office again to complete the formalities for applying for the permanent license.

Youths from Bachannapet, Narmetta, Maddur, Cherial Town and Rural, Komuravelly, and Jangaon Urban, Rural, and Tharigopula are rushing to the Yadagiri Reddy’s camp office and are standing in queue to apply for learning licences.

Parents of a few youths are also rushing to Janagaon along with their daughters to apply for their learning licences. Sources said that as many as 3,000 youths had applied for learning licences from the Janagaon constituency through the legislator’s office.

Speaking to TNIE,  Saraiah, a resident of Jangaon Town, who was at the MLA’s camp office with his daughter said that it was a great opportunity for me, my daughter, and my son to get driving licences free of cost. This way we have saved Rs 3,500 for two permanent licences, he added.

Meanwhile, local Congress leader Kommuri Pratap Reddy alleged that the ruling party MLA was playing cheap politics. The MLA is only taking applications from the youth eyeing political benefit in the elections. When contacted, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy was not available for comment.

