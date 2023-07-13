Kavitha: Congress’s anti-farmer intent exposed 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive day, the BRS leaders staged protests across the State on Wednesday, condemning the comments made by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy questioning the need to provide a 24x7 free power supply to farmers.

At a massive dharna organised near Vidyut Soudha in Hyderabad, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, “The anti-farmer intent of the Congress now stands exposed”.

“How many Congress-ruled States are supplying 24-hour free electrify to farmers? I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if he wants to cancel the 24-hour free power supply to Telangana farmers and limit it to just three hours,” Kavitha said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had no right to visit Telangana and engage with the farmers if he doesn’t want to respond to the TPCC chief’s remarks.

“The TPCC chief’s remarks made it clear what the Congress’ intention is. Those comments proved that their Farmer’s Declaration was a bogus declaration,” she alleged.

Several party leaders, workers, and supporters joined Kavitha in staging the protest. She averred that the BRS was committed to protecting the interests of farmers at every step, at all costs and nothing can deter them from doing so.

Kavitha wondered why were the Congress leaders upset when 24-hour power was given to farmers. She called upon the people to chase away Revanth Reddy if he visits any village stating three hours of power supply was enough. Revanth Reddy should immediately tender an apology to farmers, Kavitha demanded.

Before joining the protest, Kavitha tweeted, “How can any political party have a problem with 24-hour supply of free electricity to the farmers? Shocked to hear from TPCC that Congress wants farmers to have only 3 hours of electricity. Sri @rahulgandhi ji just because you and the Congress Party have not been able to provide 24 hrs free electricity to farmers in any of the states that you are currently ruling, you want to hurt the farmers of Telangana? The BRS Party will protect the interests of farmers at every cost. We will together, stand up for every single farmer. Jai Kisan! Jai Hind (sic).”

Meanwhile, several Ministers including Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud and Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Ranjith Reddy staged protests in their respective districts.

