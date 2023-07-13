Home States Telangana

Khammam BJP pins hopes on Shah’s visit for resurgence

With Shah scheduled to visit the district on July 29, the BJP supporters are hoping for a shift in the party’s fortunes as existing leaders are seen as middle-class figures.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:42 AM

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After the attempts of the party to woo former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to join the party ranks failed, BJP cadre and leaders in the erstwhile Khammam district now appear to be waiting for a dynamic leader to invigorate the party.

The recent months have seen a noticeable lack of activity within the BJP, and the postponement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Khammam last month has further dampened the spirits of the party cadre.

The decision to postpone Shah’s tour, touted as a platform for key leaders to join the BJP, has left party members disappointed. The party had particularly high hopes that Ponguleti would join its ranks, and his opting for the Congress has left the saffron party cadre demoralised.

While the Congress and BRS have intensified their political activities, the BJP is conspicuous by its inactivity. The visit of former State BJP president Bandi Sanjay had briefly reignited enthusiasm among the cadre and leaders, but this enthusiasm appears to have faded away.

A BJP leader highlighted that although the party has approximately 15 per cent of the vote share in both districts, there is a dearth of influential leaders. The existing leaders are seen as middle-class figures who are unwilling to invest in party activities. Consequently, the cadre is looking forward to a leader with mass appeal and the ability to allocate resources effectively.

With Shah now scheduled to visit the district on July 29, the BJP supporters are hoping for a shift in the party’s fortunes. BJP district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar said that preparations are on for the meeting, and as of now, there have been no important leaders joining the party.

