KTR’s son raises Rs 90 lakh for school renovation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s grandson and IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s son, led an initiative to collect Rs 90 lakh for the renovation of Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar in Serlingampally.

The money was used to develop infrastructure and provide additional facilities in the school. The funds were collected by Himanshu and his batch-mates under Community Action Service (CAS), an initiative of Oakridge International School, Khajaguda. Himanshu is the president of the CAS.

Besides this, the collected money also included funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The renovated school was inaugurated by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on the occasion of Himanshu’s birthday on Wednesday.

As part of community service, the students of Oakridge International School used to teach at the Mandal Parishad School at Keshavanagar. After seeing the conditions there, they decided to renovate it.

The education minister appreciated Himanshu and his team members for doing their part towards improving society. Sabitha Indra Reddy later detailed the multiple initiatives taken up by the State government to improve the government schools, including the prestigious initiative ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’.

Himanshu Rao said that they had collected funds under CAS and CSR to develop the school. “Helping fellow students gives me immense happiness. I hope that students of the school utilise the resources and that our initiative will bring qualitative changes in their lives,” said Himanshu Rao.

