Modi using judiciary to silence Rahul: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress leaders on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were using the judiciary to gag Rahul Gandhi who is a vocal critic of “crony capitalism”.

As part of the nationwide protest call given by the Congress, the State leaders of the party staged ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at the Gandhi Bhavan in response to the Gujarat High Court dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s plea, seeking to stay his conviction in the defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court. The protesters tied black clothes around their mouths to symbolise the silent protest.

Addressing the gathering, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said, “The attack against Rahul Gandhi is not an isolated one against one individual. This is an attack on every citizen of this country.”

He said that Rahul has raised questions on how the BJP received a whopping Rs 10,103 crore and the BRS Rs 350 crore in the form of electoral bonds.

Lashing out at the BRS and the BJP, AICC secretary and MLA D Sridhar Babu said that the BJP is in collusion with the BRS, and the two parties are resorting to vendetta politics against the Congress and its leaders.

Committed to providing quality power to farmers

“At a time when the Congress gave a protest call against BJP’s vendetta politics, targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BRS has started a counter-protest in the State,” he said, adding that “there should not be any apprehensions about the 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector as the party is committed to providing quality power to farmers.

TPCC working president and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy said that the idea behind the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is to suppress his voice and prevent him from speaking against the hike in prices of fuel, gas, GST and other essential commodities.

"The Congress cadre is ready for a face-off with the BJP," he said.

Senior Congress leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, SA Sampath, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi, Siricilla Rajaiah, Cheruku Sudhakar, Kodanda Reddy and B Sunitha Rao were present on the occasion.

