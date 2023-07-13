Home States Telangana

Oya-ko shinju in Telangana: In 30 days, 4 moms, 9 children die by suicide

While Japan is not the only country where murder-suicides occur, it is, however, the only society to have a special word for multiple suicides (shinju)

Published: 13th July 2023 08:49 AM

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On January 29, 1985, a 32-year-old Japanese immigrant in California, Fumiko Kimura, made the decision to kill herself. She was in despair after discovering her husband’s infidelity. She walked into the ocean with her four-year-old son and infant daughter. They were found floating in the water by two college students. Only Fumiko survived.  

This case shocked the general public, who could not accept the crime. However, Fumiko received overwhelming sympathy from the local Japanese community. What she had attempted was Oya-ko shinju (joint parent-child suicide), a traditional form of suicide in Japan.

Despite the absence of language to describe it, oya-ko shinju is not unheard of in India. Telangana has been witnessing a spate of cases where mothers are committing filicide and dying by suicide. In June alone, four women and nine children lost their lives in cases reported in various districts.

On June 30, the bodies of B Rajitha (43) and her three children were found in the Mid Manair Reservoir in Siricilla. It was suspected that Rajitha ended her life along with her children - Ayaan (7), Ahrajabeen (5), and Osman Ahmed (1). Marital discord and lack of support from her parents reportedly led her to take the extreme step.

On June 28, 28-year-old A Rajeshwari drowned herself in a water tank with her two children aged 5 and 3, following arguments with her husband. The family was under pressure due to mounting debt.

“Mothers often feel that their children are a part of them,” says D Swarna Raju, Director of Roshni, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation that provides emotional support services.

According to D Swarna Raju, the sense of responsibility and commitment that mothers feel towards their children drives them to take such drastic steps.

Divya Gupta, a clinical psychologist based in Hyderabad, says that the vilified image of stepmothers is also a major motive for women who are dealing with suicidal thoughts.

“It is a vicious cycle. Most children who grow up with stepmothers develop mental health issues in adulthood. Suicidal mothers want to put an end to this cycle of suffering,” she believes.

Two weeks back, 27-year-old Soundarya threw her toddler twins before jumping off a multi-storey building in Secunderabad, reportedly due to dowry harassment. In most such cases, Raju says, the mother does not trust family members to look after her children after her death. Other times, the burden of stigma the child may have to carry after the mother’s suicide becomes a factor.

According to Devi, a women’s rights activist, such crimes hint at a larger rot in society. “The conventions and traditions of the glorified institution of family are killing these women. Age-old conventions like women should only be dependent on the husband are still going strong,” rues Devi.   

Devi believes that breaking this dependence and ensuring livelihood for women are the only ways to put an end to such suicides.

She says, “If the marriage breaks and if she is afraid that her husband is not going to take care of her and her children, what is the alternative for her? Nobody prepares her to be self-reliant.” Devi is critical of government schemes for marriage, as she believes that such schemes push young women into marriage.

According to Shikha Goel, Additional Director General of the Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police, there is no data available on such cases. She opines that a lack of awareness about welfare schemes for women is a major hurdle to preventing such crimes. “It is important to know how, when and where to seek help,” she adds.

Swarna Raju agrees, “Most women in such situations do not have support systems. Apart from government helplines, non-governmental helplines can also lend an ear and provide psychological and legal help.”

Filicide is a worry, but not taken seriously  

While Japan is not the only country where murder-suicides occur, it is, however, the only society to have a special word for multiple suicides (shinju).

Different terms are added to shinju to distinguish between mother-child, father-child, and whole family shinju. And, several studies have been conducted. In India, not only in Telangana but also in other states, not even data is available to conduct any sort of studies, let alone take the issue seriously.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

