Centre’s bias can’t break indomitable spirit of Telangana: KTR

In an open letter to the BJP-led Union government, KTR said that the BJP-led Union government has completely neglected Telangana’s irrigation projects, not extending any support or releasing funds.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the “Centre cannot break Telangana’s indomitable spirit”, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday wrote an open letter to the BJP-led Union government over the issue of the Environment Assessment Committee (EAC) deferring the environmental clearance (EC) for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS).

In the letter, Rama Rao highlighted the “intense discrimination” by the Union government against Telangana. The minutes of the EAC meeting, which deferred the decision on PRLIS, were made public on Wednesday.

“I write this open letter with utter disappointment regarding the discriminatory actions of the BJP-led Union government against Telangana. I want to highlight the Centre’s unjust treatment of the State’s irrigation projects, particularly the PRLIS. It is essential to draw attention to this issue and demand that it be addressed promptly,” he wrote.

Rama Rao urged everyone to condemn the Centre’s unfair treatment of Telangana. “The bias of the Centre should not hinder the transformative potential of our irrigation projects. It is time for us to ensure that Telangana’s development is not compromised any longer,” Rama Rao wrote.

He said that PRLIS was a ray of hope for the drought-prone areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts as it aims to provide water for over 12.5 lakh acres and fulfil the drinking water needs of many villages, Hyderabad city and industries. “This project has the potential to transform lives and reduce the struggles caused by water scarcity,” Rama Rao said.

“Erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts have struggled with drought and water scarcity. Additionally, Nalgonda faced fluoride issues. Mahabubnagar experienced migration due to the lack of irrigation facilities. After the formation of Telangana, the State government has undertaken many irrigation projects to address the challenges of water scarcity and agricultural development and PRLIS is one of the significant irrigation projects of the state,” the BRS working president said.

He said that the BJP-led Union government has completely neglected Telangana’s irrigation projects, not extending any support or releasing funds. He also pointed out that the Centre did not take any decision to refer the Krishna water disputes between AP and Telangana to a new Tribunal, as demanded by TS.

