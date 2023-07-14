Home States Telangana

Drogo Drones unveils Krishi 2.0 agri UAV

Drogo Drones has manufacturing units in Hyderabad and Tadepalli, which has the capacity to produce around 200 drones per month.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drogo Drones has introduced Krishi 2.0, UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) drone aimed at addressing the challenges faced by modern agriculture and providing farmers with a reliable and efficient solution for precision farming.

Krishi 2.0 has a payload capacity of 10 kg and is said to effectively cover 30 acres of land per day. With a coverage of 750 to 900 acres per month, the drone is well-suited for large-scale farming operations.

Yeshwanth Bonthu, CEO of Drogo Drones, highlighted the farmer-friendly aspects of Krishi 2.0, emphasising the reduction in time and labour required for crop spraying operations while minimising chemical exposure for farmers.

Bonthu said the agriculture sector has been a significant driver of the drone market in India, which is expected to exceed an annual sales turnover of Rs 30,000 crore within the next three years, generating over five lakh jobs.

He added, “Our goal is to ensure that farmers receive the highest level of support and assistance for their agricultural operations. As part of this commitment, Drogo Drones established 26 state-of-the-art service centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with plans for expansion across the country.”Drogo Drones has manufacturing units in Hyderabad and Tadepalli and has the capacity to produce around 200 drones per month.

