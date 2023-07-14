Home States Telangana

Former MLA, NCP leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Stating that the country has abundant natural wealth and resources, including coal and water, the Chief Minister blamed the central rulers for not being able to utilise those to the optimum

Published: 14th July 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcoming several prominent personalities from Maharashtra into the BRS fold. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday stressed the need to adopt good governance practices with innovative ideas to lead the country towards qualitative development and to create wealth and distribute the same among the people.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after welcoming several prominent personalities from Maharashtra into the BRS fold.

Among those who joined the pink party included former MLA from Pune LT Sawant, South Mumbai NCP president Manav Venkatesh, retired CBI official Lakshmana Raj Sanap, sportsperson Nilesh Madhukar Rane, ZP member Bhagwan Sanap, Nagpur NCP vice-president and social worker Dr Kiran Vaidya.

Stating that the country has abundant natural wealth and resources, including coal and water, the Chief Minister blamed the central rulers for not being able to utilise those to the optimum.

The Maharashtra leaders said: “Now, the people of Maharashtra do not have a good political party. All parties have split into different factions. Congress is also on the verge of extinction.”

