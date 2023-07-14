KCR funding Revanth, he will pick Congress candidates, says Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was funding TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and in turn, he will take “blank” B-forms from Congress, which he will give to candidates of his choice, and if those candidates emerge victorious in the Assembly elections, they will be pulled into the BRS.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Thursday, Arvind said that it was the Chief Minister who asked Revanth to say that there was no need for a free power supply.

He sought to know from Revanth which farmer told him that only three hours of free power supply was enough for farming. He questioned why no action was taken against Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy for saying that the power supply will be disconnected if common people failed to pay their electricity bills if they amount to Rs 2,000.

Citing the recent High Court order which has stalled the illegal granite quarrying in Battapur village in Balkonda Assembly constituency where a scam to the tune of Rs 400 crore was perpetrated, the BJP leader said that Vamshi Reddy, a close relative of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, along with KV Srikanth, the leaseholder of the quarry and crusher for 10 years, had illegally mined granite weighing two lakh cubic metres, though permissions were given only for mining 9,280 cubic metres.

Pointing out that neither environmental clearances by the Pollution Control Board nor the CFO were given for the quarrying for five years, he questioned how the Roads & Buildings department procured granite from the illegal quarry by paying Rs 400 crore to the company operating illegally. He also questioned why Prashanth Reddy was maintaining silence when electricity arrears to the tune of Rs 51 lakh were not paid by the quarry to the electricity department.

