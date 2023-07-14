Home States Telangana

NIT Warangal launches integrated teachers education programme

This distinctive offering allows students to save a year by completing their undergraduate degrees in two majors within a four-year timeframe.

National Institute of Technology, Warangal. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) has introduced a four-year undergraduate BSc-BEd Dual Degree programme, starting from the academic year 2023-2024.

Aligned with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and following initiatives by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), NIT-W will offer the BSc-B.Ed (secondary level) programme with majors in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Implemented in 42 renowned institutions across India, including four NITs and two IITs, the aim of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is to revitalise the education sector.

NIT-W director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said that the four-year ITEP will be accessible to all students who choose to teach as a career path after completing secondary school. This programme offers an integrated curriculum that combines BSc and BEd degrees.

According to a release on Thursday, NIT-W’s ITEP programme provides students with the opportunity to complete their BSc-B.Ed degrees after successfully completing their Intermediate XII grade.

Prof Sarat Babu, Dean (Academic) at NIT-W, said that students can select their major in the first semester itself, enabling them to complete their BSc degree within three years. The NEP’s exit policy allows students to obtain an undergraduate degree in Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics after three years of study.

