Row over 24x7 power is a bid to divert attention from graft: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ruling BRS has been using 24x7 free power supply to farmers as a pretext to indulge in massive corruption, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday promised that the Congress will order an inquiry into the allegations of graft in power purchase once it forms the government in Telangana and will attach properties of all those guilty while sending them to jail.

Revanth, who returned home from the USA on Wednesday, told reporters at his residence that his statements at the meet-and-greet event organised by TANA were “cut into bits and pieces by TRS working president KT Rama Rao to mislead the people”.

Clarifying his party’s stand on 24x7 electricity for the agriculture sector, Revanth reminded that it was Congress that had implemented seven hours of free power as an election assurance in 2014, and then increased it to nine hours in 2009. The TPCC chief reiterated that Congress was committed to providing 24x7 free power to farmers.

“Congress leaders had represented to former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy during bifurcation that distribution of power between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana needed to be based on consumption in the two States, and not as per the population, or generation of power. It was because of Congress that Telangana, which had 42 per cent of the population in undivided AP, got 53 per cent of the power generated, while Andhra Pradesh, with 62 per cent of the population, got 47 per cent of the power generated,” Revanth said.

He added that Congress had waived the power bill arrears and withdrawn cases against farmers who had agitated on the power issue before 2004.

“On the other hand, it was KCR who had played a key role as the chairman of the human resources development committee in the then TDP government which was against providing free power to farmers,” Revanth alleged.

After the formation of Telangana, he said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to build Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants with a capacity of 5,040 MW capacity by borrowing Rs 45,000 crore from banks, which the Centre had asked to reconsider, as the country was already power surplus due to increased generation as a result of the UPA government encouraging private players into power generation sector.

“Our Discoms which had an A+ rating during the Congress’ regime, have now been downgraded to C- rating as per 2021-22 reports of the State government. The State government claims to have supplied 2,000 crore units free for farmers at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore per annum.

However, farmers are getting only 8 hours of power supply, whereas BRS leaders using 20-30 motors in their farmhouses and the industries close to them have been receiving free power supply. So who stole power worth Rs 8,000 crore?” Revanth asked.

Accusing the State government of ordering all the substations to submit their logbooks after Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had proved in Bhuvanagiri that 24x7 power was not being given through the substation there, the TPCC chief wondered why BRS leaders were not accepting the challenge thrown by Venkat Reddy and Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy to prove the State government’s claims.

Rubbishing the claim of the BRS government on creating 1 crore acres of ayacut through the Kaleshwaram project, he wondered why the number of pump sets increased from 19 lakh to 27.5 lakh, if agricultural lands were receiving water through canals of KLIS.

Revanth also wondered why the Centre has not ordered a CBI inquiry into allegations of corruption in power purchases, despite BJP MP K Laxman’s demands, and why BJP State president G Kishan Reddy was silent on the issue. He also wondered why no action was initiated against KCR, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the BRS government was using Kaleshwaram as an ATM.

