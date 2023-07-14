Six more arrested in TSPSC question paper leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the ongoing investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended six offenders.

The SIT focused its investigation on one of the accused, DE Ramesh, which led to the identification and apprehension of the rest. The questioning of these six offenders took place on Wednesday, and they were subsequently arrested by the SIT on Thursday.

Ramesh, an engineer working for the State government, was apprehended earlier in connection with selling the question paper to multiple individuals.

The investigation continued after filing the chargesheet and it was discovered that Ramesh had sold the question paper to a former local public representative from Karimnagar whose daughter was appearing for the exam. It is alleged that the man agreed to pay an amount of Rs 75 lakh to obtain the leaked paper.

Following the filing of the chargesheet, several arrests have taken place. Initially, four persons were arrested, followed by an additional ten, and then five more in separate intervals. All the details pertaining to the investigation and arrests will be included in the supplementary chargesheet related to the case.

While the earlier chargesheet mentioned 49 accused individuals connected to the case, the recent arrests have increased the number of accused to over 80.

The SIT has been investigating Ramesh and has uncovered various leads, resulting in additional arrests. Most of the parents and siblings who purchased the question paper have been identified. The investigation teams also focused on Ramesh’s bank accounts and discovered a trail of suspicious transactions.

Further arrests were made based on these findings, including the man and his daughter mentioned earlier.

It is expected that more arrests will take place, potentially involving ten to twenty individuals involved in purchasing and cheating with the leaked question paper.

