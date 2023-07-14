Sunil Kanugolu’s absence worries Congress leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders are finding it difficult to get Sunil Kanugolu, chief advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress strategist, to Hyderabad to present them a plan of action to face the Assembly elections in December this year.

Kanugolu is reportedly very busy in Karnataka in his role as the chief advisor and is not able to spare time for Telangana leaders. The Telangana Congress leaders are badly in need of consulting him on the roadmap that they should follow to face the elections.

A few senior leaders who participated in Satyagraha Deeksha on Wednesday discussed the need for consulting Kanugolu on the strategy they should adopt to win the election here as he had helped the Congress in Karnataka in defeating the BJP. At the Assembly constituency level, the aspirants for tickets spoke to the seniors about when they would get advice from Kanugolu in facing the sitting MLAs of the BRS as the elections are not very far away.

The party leaders are unhappy that Kanugolu is not sparing any time for Telangana and his team is not doing any work in the constituencies. A former MP said that the majority of the leaders have had no interaction with Kanugolu as yet.

A former Minister and senior leader of the party felt that Sunil and his team are discussing Telangana elections with TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and that they had no interaction with him. They said that they have no input from Kanugolu’s team in facing the elections or learning about their drawbacks.

No interaction with Telangana leaders

When will we get inputs, ask ticket aspirants

