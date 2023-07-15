Home States Telangana

Avinash Reddy named A8, summoned by court on Aug 14

The inclusion of Avinash Reddy’s name in the supplementary chargesheet adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into the high profile murder case.

Published: 15th July 2023

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy speaks to the media after his questioning by the CBI (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a special court for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases here has issued a summons to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, directing him to appear before it on August 14.

The court took note of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the former minister Y S Vivekananda murder case.

The investigating agency has included the names of Avinash Reddy, his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, and Uday Kumar Reddy as accused. According to the CBI, Avinash Reddy has been named accused number 8 (A8) in the supplementary chargesheet.

The court’s decision to summon Avinash Reddy marks a significant development in the case. It indicates that the court has acknowledged the additional evidence presented by the CBI and deemed it necessary for Avinash Reddy to appear before the court.

The inclusion of Avinash Reddy’s name in the supplementary chargesheet adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case. The court proceedings on August 14 are expected to shed further light on the case and determine the course of action.

