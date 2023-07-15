BJP raising UCC bogey to polarise country, target Muslims: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning that implementing the Uniform Civil Code would subject the minority community to the dominance of the majority, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday accused the BJP of using the bogey of UCC to polarise the atmosphere and target the Muslim community ahead of every General Election.

Addressing the media at party headquarters, Darussalam, he revealed his party’s response note, submitted to the Law Commission of India, in addition to the commission’s 2016 questionnaire on the UCC and retired Justice V Gopala Gowda’s legal opinion on the matter.

In his response note, Owaisi highlighted that the Law Commission did not propose any specific plan for comment, but rather referred back to prior notifications from the 21st Law Commission’s ‘consultative paper on reforms of family law’ issued on August 31, 2018.

Stressing that the consultation paper had already stated that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage, Owaisi argued that the reforms of specific personal laws within individual communities should be pursued independently, and the notion of debating or justifying it as a UCC was a misnomer.

Reflecting on the discussions held in the Constituent Assembly regarding the UCC, Justice Gopala Gowda recalled that there was a clear divide on whether to include the UCC in the fundamental rights chapter of the Constitution.

Beyond the scope of fundamental rights

Ultimately, the matter was resolved by a majority vote of 5:4 in favour of the fundamental rights subcommittee, headed by Sardar Patel, which determined that the provision was beyond the scope of fundamental rights. The subcommittee concluded that the UCC was of lesser importance compared to freedom of religion.

Owaisi pointed out that Dr BR Ambedkar proposed making the UCC optional, allowing individuals to opt out of their personal laws. Quoting Ambedkar, he said: “No government can exercise its power in such a manner as to provoke the Muslim community to rise in rebellion. I think it would be a mad government if it did so.”

Regarding the diverse practices within the Muslim community, Owaisi argued that there were various groups adhering to different schools of thought, cultural backgrounds, and interpretations of Sharia or Muslim Personal Law. He maintained that classifying these practices under a single monolithic identity would be inaccurate.

Owaisi contended that a voluntary secular civil code already exists in the form of the Special Marriage Act-1955, the Juvenile Justice Act-2000, and the Indian Succession Act-1925. Owaisi asserted that women under Muslim Personal Law receive significantly better treatment and that abolishing such progressive measures would be unjust to them.

He raised concerns about how the UCC would address polyandrous marriages within certain tribal communities in the northeast and other parts of the country and also questioned whether Articles 371A and 371G would be amended to implement a version of the UCC after appropriate consultations with the Nagas and Mizos.

Owaisi also revealed that he had spoken to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who asked him to discuss the issue personally with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

