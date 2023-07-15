BJP wants Raja Singh to contest from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP is ready to revoke T Raja Singh’s suspension from the party, but the offer comes with a rider. The saffron party, in return for this favour, wants the two-time legislator from Goshamahal to contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency in the next year’s General Elections.

The party is reportedly planning to field former Minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud from Goshamahal in the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held later this year.

Interestingly, Raja Singh defeated Mukesh Goud, who contested on a Congress ticket, in the 2014 Assembly polls. In 2018, Raja Singh retained the seat while Mukesh Goud finished a distant third behind Prem Singh Rathod of BRS.

According to sources, Raja Singh is now in a dilemma as the BJP is linking the revocation of his suspension with him giving up his dream of a hat-trick of victories in Goshamahal and contesting from Zaheerabad in the Lok Sabha elections. The party is ready to revoke his suspension only if he agrees to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, they added.

Meanwhile, his supporters revealed that Raja Singh is not interested to leave Goshamahal as he has a strong connection with the people of this constituency. They further said that if the party insists on him contesting from Zaheerabad, he may consider other options with regard to his political future.

Sources within the party, however, said that the BJP high command wants Raja Singh to represent the State in Parliament. The leadership also hopes that the presence of Raja Singh, who wears the Hindutva ideology on his sleeve, in Zaheerabad which is close to the Kalyana Karnataka region will help the BJP win more Lok Sabha seats in the neighbouring State, they added.

It may be mentioned here that two months ago, the then State Party president Bandi Sanjay and other senior leaders requested the high command to revoke the suspension of Raja Singh.

Meets Harish Rao, sparks speculation on future

Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh met BRS leader and Minister T Harish Rao at his residence on Friday, sparking speculation on his future plans. While a few BJP and BRS leaders said the two leaders discussed the issues related to the development of the Goshamahal constituency, others said that Raja Singh is likely to join the BRS.

The BJP MLA, however, tried to put speculation to rest, stating that he has no intention to leave the BJP. “I met the Health Minister to discuss the expansion of a hospital in my constituency. Whether the party revokes my suspension or not, I won’t leave BJP. I prefer to die as a BJP worker,” he said.

