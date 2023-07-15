Dharani developer TerraCIS denies having access to government data

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TerraCIS on Friday clarified that it had no access to the data of Dharani portal. Responding to certain allegations against the company, TerraCIS, its technology and strategic partner Quantela Inc. (“Quantela”), the company said that it would maintain the Dharani portal, but does not have access to any government data.

“It has come to our notice through several media reports and sources that allegations have been made against TerraCIS Technologies Limited (“TerraCIS”) in relation to the contract for developing Dharani Project. The news reports also state that allegations have been made regarding access and control of data by Gadhi Sridhar Raju. The allegations made against TerraCIS, its technology and strategic partner Quantela Inc. (“Quantela”) and its founder Gadhi Sridhar Raju regarding monies being deposited into its accounts instead of those of government, and having access to ownership data or some sort of master key to Dharani are baseless and devoid of truth,” a release from the company stated.

“TerraCIS has no say whatsoever in any transaction involving payment of stamp duty or any other fees paid by a citizen through the Dharani Portal. The monies transferred through the Dharani Portal are credited directly into the bank account of the Government of Telangana. The payments and the transactions are subject to scrutiny by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). In the entire transaction, TerraCIS’ role is limited to that of a technology partner. For such services, TerraCIS is receiving a fixed monthly fee from the Government of Telangana for maintaining the software operating the Dharani portal and providing the required manpower. The personal details of the landholders (i.e. Aadhaar, PAN) and other data are under exclusive custody and control of the State Data Centre of the Government of Telangana. Neither TerraCIS, Quantela, nor Sridhar Gadhi Raju has access to either the personal data of landholders or the transactions,” the company clarified.

