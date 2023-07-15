Hyderabad gets its youngest-ever Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district has got its youngest-ever Collector. The State government on Friday posted Anudeep Durishetty, a 2018 batch IAS officer, as Hyderabad district Collector.

Durishetty was an all-India topper in the 2018 Civil Services examinations and had been invited along with his parents by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for lunch at Pragathi Bhavan in 2018. KCR had hailed Anudeep as a role model for many youths in the State.

This is perhaps the first time that an IAS officer with just five years of service is being posted as Collector of the Hyderabad district.

As many as 31 IAS officers were transferred to the State on Friday; many of whom who were waiting for postings were given postings. Hyderabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Mulugu districts got new Collectors, while Nizamabad got a new Municipal Commissioner

Anudeep Durishetty, who is presently Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Bhadradri Kothagudem is transferred and posted as Hyderabad District Collector. Amoy Kumar has been relieved of the full additional charge, Hyderabad Collector.

Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, is posted as Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Collector. Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mulugu, is posted as Mulugu District Collector.

