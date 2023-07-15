Jal Shakti committee approves Kadam, Modikunta Vagu projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which was held in Delhi on Friday, cleared two irrigation projects - Kadam (Gudem) Lift irrigation scheme and Modikunta Vagu.

The meeting was chaired by Ministry of Jal Shakti Secretary Pankaj Kumar and attended by Additional Secretary Debasri Mukharji, CWC chairman Kushvinder Vohra, Chief engineers of CWC and other officers of the Central government. Telangana special chief secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, OSD to CM Sridhar Rao Deshpande, ENC C Muralidhar and Chief Engineers Srinivas and M Bhaskar attended it.

The Kadam Narayan Reddy Project was taken up in the year 1949 and completed in 1958. The allocation for the Kadam project is 11.75 tmcft. However, the gross and live storage of Kadam project of 7.603 tmcft and 4.822 tmcft respectively are reduced due to siltation to 4.669 tmcft (Gross storage) and 4.108 tmcft (live storage). Thus, the State government proposed the lift irrigation scheme to utilise three tmcft of water out of 11.75 tmcft allocated to Kadam.

The main aim of this scheme is to draw three tmcft of water from left flank of River Godavari at Gudem of Dandepally Mandal of Mancherial District and convey the same to Kaddam left the main canal at KM 58.42 to stabilise 30,000 acres of the tail end ayacut.

The cost of the project is Rs 138.45 crore. Two motors 2 X 4.20 MW will be used to lift the water. Meanwhile, Modikunta Vagu is proposed to store 2.142 tmcft of water to irrigate 5,500 hectares. An earthen dam will be constructed across Modikunta Vagu.

